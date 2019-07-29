The Antelope Valley Times

Your community. Your issues. Your news.

One arrested for DUI, 8 vehicles towed at Lancaster checkpoint

by 2 Comments

LANCASTER – One person was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, nine were arrested for license violations and eight vehicles were towed at a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint in Lancaster this past weekend, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department conducted the checkpoint at Avenue I and Elm Avenue from 6 p.m. Friday, July 26, to 2 a.m. Saturday, July 27, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The results of the checkpoint are as follows:

  • 677 vehicles were screened.
  • One driver was arrested for DUI – alcohol. 
  • One person was arrested on “other criminal charges.”
  • Nine drivers were cited/arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license.
  • Eight vehicles were towed.
  • Six citations were issued for other vehicle infractions.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting other DUI/driver’s license checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols throughout the year as part of an ongoing commitment to take suspected impaired drivers off streets and highways. Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Filed Under: Home, Lancaster

2 comments

2 comments for "One arrested for DUI, 8 vehicles towed at Lancaster checkpoint"

  1. We should be like the other towns and put the person’s name up and see who the problems are

    Reply

    • Small towns can get away with that because by the time it hits print, the whole town already knows about it.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *