Can CBD really improve your child’s wellbeing?

By James Reed

There’s been a lot of hype in the media about CBD recently. It’s caused a buying frenzy that no one could have imagined. It’s also led some parents to wonder whether CBD can really improve their child’s wellbeing.

The short answer is yes, it could. CBD can boost immunity, reduce inflammation, and ease pain and anxiety. A study conducted at the University of Jerusalem examined the effects on children with autism, and the results were promising. Want to explore this in more detail? Let’s dive in.

Benefits of CBD for Children

There have been few scientific studies regarding CBD and kids. Much of the information right now comes from other parents who are already using the oil. It’s normal – this is a brand-new industry. We wouldn’t expect a lot of research.

In this context, it’s essential that you test your child’s reaction with a small dose first. Some people find that CBD oil makes them feel more anxious and awake. That’s not exactly the result we’re looking for here.

ADHD Treatment

It’s not that children with attention deficit disorder are unable to concentrate on anything. My nephew is being treated for the condition. He doesn’t do well in class, but give him a book about sharks, and he’ll be engrossed in it for hours.

Children with ADHD get overstimulated very easily. When in this state, they battle to stay focused.

That’s where CBD might be useful. It can quiet the racing thoughts in the child’s mind and help them to focus better. A couple of studies show that it is helpful in this way, but, again, there aren’t many.

For now, we have to rely on what other parents have said. Many find that CBD oil helps to manage the symptoms well. As a bonus, the child doesn’t walk around like a zombie all day like they might when using other medications, and there are few side effects. CBD gummies for kids contain measured doses, making it simple to get that perfect amount.

Anxiety Treatment

CBD works to reduce anxiety in several different ways. There’s been a bit more research in this area. One study found that CBD oil had significant potential in the treatment of various types of anxiety. This is also borne out by anecdotal evidence.

We don’t fully understand the mechanism by which it works, but scientists believe that there are a few actions to consider here:

Cannabidiol works on the serotonin receptors in the brain. This action helps to make serotonin more accessible to the body. When that happens, your moods begin to settle, and your anxiety levels drop.

Next up is the fact that CBD prompts the body to produce more cannabinoids naturally. One of these cannabinoids in particular, anandamide, plays a significant role in the regulation of your emotions.

It’s also thought that CBD stimulates neural regeneration in the hippocampus. Again, more research is needed, but this could be instrumental in helping those with mental disorders in the future.

Autism Treatment

We mentioned the study conducted in Jerusalem earlier. Let’s look at that in a bit more detail. During this study, sixty children with the disorder took CBD for seven months. The parents were required to complete a set of surveys as the trial went forward.

Here is what they found:

In 80% of cases, problematic behavior was reduced.

62% of those parents noticed a marked improvement.

50% of the kids were able to communicate better.

40% of the kids showed decreased anxiety levels.

Final Notes

CBD oil is a powerful, entirely natural healer. If your child has a nervous disorder or a psychiatric one, it could help them.

