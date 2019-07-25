Rosamond search warrants yield 3,759 marijuana plants

ROSAMOND – Kern County Sheriff’s detectives served search warrants in Rosamond on Wednesday and seized thousands of marijuana plants, a shotgun and body armor, authorities said.

The search warrants were executed in the 2800 block of Sierra Highway and the 5900 block of Willow Avenue, according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

“During the execution of the warrants, detectives located the following: 3,759 marijuana plants with an estimated street value of over $17,000,000, one shotgun, several high capacity magazines, and body armor,” the news release states.

Sarkis Saradzhyan, 24, and Marazyan Hovhannes, 64, were arrested on suspicion of illegal cultivation of marijuana, maintaining a place for the purposes of sales, conspiracy, and discarding hazardous waste into a sewer system, according to the news release.

An additional charge of resisting arrest was added to Hovhannes for barricading himself in a fortified building. Both individuals were booked into the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Central Receiving Facility.

The warrants were executed by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, Kern County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, deputies of the East Area Substations, and wardens of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

