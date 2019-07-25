Man struck, killed by car in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A 27-year-old man died at the hospital after he was struck by car while crossing the street in Palmdale Wednesday night, authorities said.

The vehicle versus pedestrian collision happened around 10:22 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at the intersection of Rancho Vista Boulevard and Avenue O-8, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“A 2012 Toyota Yaris driven by a 29-year-old male was traveling eastbound on Rancho Vista Blvd and struck a 27-year-old male pedestrian crossing the street from the south side to the north side of Rancho Vista Blvd,” the news release states.

“Based on the evidence, the pedestrian was crossing the street outside of the crosswalk against a solid red traffic signal,” the news release states.

The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to Antelope Valley Hospital where he died of his injuries. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

“A driving under the influence of cannabis investigation was conducted and is pending toxicology results,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Rancho Vista Boulevard, between Avenue O-8 and Montellano Avenue, was closed to routine traffic until 2 a.m. Thursday, July 25, while the incident was being investigated.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Palmdale Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400.

UPDATE: A search of the vehicle turned up marijuana, a field sobriety test was conducted on the driver, and a blood sample was obtained, but the results are pending, according to sheriff’s Detective Eduardo Saucedo. No arrests were reported.

