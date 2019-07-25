Help Lancaster detectives ID battery suspects

LANCASTER – Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating two battery suspects.

The woman appears to be about 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. The man appears to be about 6 feet tall, about 260 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The circumstances surrounding the battery incident were not disclosed.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of these suspects is encouraged to contact Detective DeLaCruz at 661-948-8466. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).