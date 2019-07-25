Authorities ID three men killed in head-on crash in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Authorities Thursday identified three men who were killed in a head-on collision involving their vehicle and a big rig in the Palmdale area.

The crash occurred about 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, on Pearblossom Highway between 60th and 70th streets East, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The big rig was northbound on Pearblossom Highway when a Nissan truck, which was southbound, “veered into oncoming traffic, resulting in the collision,” sheriff’s Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez said.

Daniel Padillo, 34, and Michael Vargas, 29, died at the scene, and Raul Pineda, 27, died at a hospital, according to the coroner’s office, which did not have information on their home towns. All three were occupants of the Nissan truck.

The man driving the big rig was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

“Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor,” Navarro-Suarez said.

Pearblossom Highway was closed in both directions while an investigation was conducted.

