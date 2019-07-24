Winners announced in #PalmdaleCelebrates2019 contest

PALMDALE — The city of Palmdale has announced the winners of its #PalmdaleCelebrates2019 Contest.

The city hosted a series of fun, diverse and patriotic events for residents to enjoy on and around the Fourth of July holiday and asked people to share their experiences on social media by posting photos or comments using the hashtag #PalmdaleCelebrates2019.

Liz Garcia, Elias Hightower, Mandy Dean, Isaias Ayala, and Koreen Pisarczyk were selected as winners for tagging their photos at one of the city’s events. Each won a family 4 pack of tickets to DryTown Water Park.

“We thank everyone for participating in our contest and coming out to enjoy all the events which celebrated our nation’s birth,” said Palmdale’s Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith.

For more information about the contest, call the recreation and culture office at 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

