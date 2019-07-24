The Dance Band to be featured at Music in the Parks this Thursday at Poncitlán Square

PALMDALE – The Dance Band will perform R&B and classic rock at Poncitlán Square this Thursday, July 25, as the city of Palmdale continues with the seventh of its eight “Music in the Parks” events. Admission and parking are free.

Free dance lessons will be held before the event at 5:30 p.m. Music in the Parks will run from 6 to 8 p.m. and will include live music, kid activities, family friendly games including croquet, giant checkers, chalk art and more, as well as food trucks featuring Izzy’s Taco House and Paleteria Y Dulceria Jessie.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on. Attendees may bring food and non-alcoholic beverages. Poncitlán Square is located at 9th St. East between Ave. Q-9 & Ave. Q-10.

The final Music in the Parks for 2019 will take place Thursday, Aug. 1, at Domenic Massari Park, located at 37716 55th St. East. It will feature the RicJames Band.

For more information, please call the recreation and culture office at 661/267-5611, Monday through Thursday between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

