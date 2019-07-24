Palmdale Regional Medical Center announces expansion plans

PALMDALE – Palmdale Regional Medical Center on Wednesday announced significant expansion plans to meet the growing needs of the Antelope Valley community.

The multi-faceted project includes:

Opening of a new 33,000 square foot Maternity Labor & Delivery unit to include 25 private patient rooms, six labor/delivery/recovery suites, two surgical suites and a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Significant investments to the hospital’s infrastructure, including the replacement of the hospital’s current magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanner, computed tomography (CT) scanners, cardiac catheterization lab (CATH Lab), pharmacy and clinical laboratory, as well as the expansion of other ancillary support services within the facility.

Strategic evaluation for the potential expansion of Intensive Care services (eight additional beds) and the opening of an additional 36-bed nursing unit for Joint, Spine and Bariatric care. The expansion, to occur within existing shell space, will increase the total bed capacity at Palmdale Regional to 234.

Strategic evaluation for the potential expansion of the hospital’s Emergency Department (ED) from 35 beds to 47 beds in order to meet the growing demands of the Antelope Valley population.

The project will be completed in phases over the course of the next two to three years, officials said in a news release.

As part of the hospital’s longer-term strategic plan, hospital leadership is assessing the prospect of a second patient care tower on Palmdale Regional’s campus. Leadership is also evaluating options to address the growing need for treatment of mental health issues and substance use disorders, such as the construction of a freestanding behavioral health facility to be located on the Palmdale Regional campus.

“The addition of service lines, new innovative technologies and additional bed capacity will give our patients more ways to Discover the Difference at Palmdale Regional,” said Richard Allen, CEO, Palmdale Regional Medical Center.

“The hospital has been providing quality healthcare close to home for nearly a decade and we see great opportunity in continuing to earn the reputation as the preferred local provider. And importantly, these significant expansions are being funded through hospital operations,” said Rick Norris, former Palmdale City Councilman and current Chairman of the Board for Palmdale Regional Medical Center.

[Information via news release from the Palmdale Regional Medical Center.]

