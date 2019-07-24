Help Palmdale detectives ID grand theft suspect

PALMDALE – Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man seen on video surveillance snatching a gold chain from a victim’s neck in Palmdale.

The crime happened around 5:40 p.m. on Friday, June 21, at the Antelope Valley Mall, according to a bulletin from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“The suspect ripped the necklace off of the victim’s neck while he was sitting in a massage chair located inside the Antelope Valley Mall. With the necklace in hand, the suspect fled the scene on foot, running from the massage chairs located in front of Paradise Furniture and northbound through Dillard’s Department Store and out of view,” the bulletin states.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is encouraged to contact Palmdale Station’s Detective Arredondo at 661-272-2412. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).