Three men killed in head-on traffic crash with big rig in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Three men were killed Tuesday morning in a head-on collision involving their vehicle and a big rig in the Palmdale area.

The crash occurred about 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, on Pearblossom Highway between 60th and 70th streets East, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Two men died at the scene, and the third died at a hospital, the sheriff’s department reported. Their names were withheld, pending notification of relatives.

The man driving the big rig was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau: “A Nissan truck traveling south on Pearblossom Highway collided with a semi-trailer truck traveling north on Pearblossom Highway. The force of the impact caused the semi-trailer truck’s cabin to erupt in flames.”

“At this time, it appears the Nissan truck veered into oncoming traffic, resulting in the collision. Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Pearblossom Highway was closed in both directions in the area, and California Highway Patrol officials said the closure could last into late afternoon. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Palmdale Station Traffic Detail, Detective Sherman at 661-272-2400.

