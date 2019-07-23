SoCalGas warns of earthquake-related scam

LANCASTER – Southern California Gas Co. is warning its customers that scammers are making false promises that rebates will be paid by the utility if customers pay to have earthquake shutoff valves installed.

“While earthquake shutoff valves are available and can be installed by a licensed professional, SoCalGas does not currently offer a rebate for earthquake shutoff valves,” said Vanessa Skillman of SoCalGas.

She noted that in the event of an earthquake, “SoCalGas advises customers not to shut off their own gas service unless they smell, hear, or see signs of a natural gas leak — and only if conditions are safe to do so. SoCalGas’ natural gas system is resilient during earthquakes and shaking does not typically result in a natural gas leak.”

Also, if customers turn off their natural gas during an earthquake or other emergency, they should never attempt to restore natural gas service themselves, Skillman said.

Customers who have shut off their service should call SoCalGas at 800-427-2200 to schedule an appointment to have their natural gas service safely restored by a professional.

Skillman said anyone approached at home by someone claiming to be a SoCalGas representative should verify the person’s identification before letting anyone in their home or on their property.

For more information about some of the most common scams targeting utility customers, visit socalgas.com/scam-alert.

