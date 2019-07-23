Palmdale seeks applicants for District 2 Planning Commission position

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Council is accepting applications for a Planning Commissioner position for District 2, for a term to expire on June 30, 2020.

The deadline to return applications is Thursday, Aug. 1, at 6 p.m. in the City Clerk’s department, located at 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite C. Completed applications may be dropped off in person, mailed (postmarked by the deadline), or e-mailed to cityclerkdepartment@cityofpalmdale.org, Applicants are encouraged to attach a resume.

A description of the duties, application, district map, responsibilities and benefits is available at www.cityofpalmdale.org and in the City Clerk’s department.

The Planning Commission meets on the second Thursday of every month in the Council Chamber. Commissioners receive $100 per meeting with a maximum of $200 per month. Applicants must reside in District 2, and should a have basic knowledge of the City’s zoning and subdivision ordinance and General Plan. They should also be able to attend regular monthly evening meetings plus additional meetings as needed. A substantial time commitment is required.

As part of the final selection process, applicants will be required to pass a Livescan fingerprint scan submission via the California Department of Justice, and if appointed, a Statement of Economic Interests, Form 700 will be required. For more information, contact the City Clerk at 661-267-5151.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

