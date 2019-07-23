Alpha Charter Guild debutantes deliver quilts and care to patients

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Hospital staff welcomed Alpha Charter Guild debutantes to the hospital recently for a luncheon and tour of our Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.

The debutantes also dropped off quilts for the hospital’s Forensic Services Unit (FSU), which assists 2,400 victims of assault each year.

The NICU and FSU play a vital role in promoting women’s health in the Antelope Valley. The Alpha Charter Guild is a volunteer group that raises funds throughout the year to support hospital programs and services.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.]

