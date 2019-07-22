Woman with mental illness missing in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s to locate a missing Lancaster woman who suffers from schizophrenia and depression.

Bonnie Renay Kelley, 57, was last contacted Saturday, July 20, at 6:30 p.m., at her residence in the 19000 block of Avenue G in Lancaster, detectives said.

Family members are concerned for her well-being since she suffers from mental illness, detectives said.

Kelley is described as black, 5 feet 2 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with guitar prints, gray pants and black boots.

Anyone with information on the location of Bonnie Renay Kelley is encouraged to call detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).