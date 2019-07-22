Woman killed in Lancaster crash ID’d, more details released [updated]

LANCASTER – One of two people killed Friday in a collision between a passenger vehicle and a big rig in Lancaster has been publicly identified as 45-year-old Norma Murillo Velasquez of Lancaster, authorities said.

The other deceased victim’s name cannot be released until relatives are notified, but she was a Hispanic female in her 40s, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The fatal crash was reported around 11:35 a.m. Friday, July 19, on Avenue E at 90th Street East in Lancaster, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Velasquez was driving a 2006 Chevy Equinox northbound on 90th Street East when she failed to stop at a posted stop sign at Avenue E and was struck by a big rig while attempting to make a left turn onto Avenue E, the CHP report states. The big rig — a 2013 Peterbuilt truck and trailer — had been traveling eastbound on Avenue E, according to the CHP report.

“The front of the Peterbuilt struck the driver side of the Chevy Equinox. As a result of this collision, both the driver… and front passenger of the Chevy Equinox sustained fatal injuries. The rear passengers of the Chevy Equinox were transported to Antelope Valley Hospital with major injuries,” the CHP report states.

The two deceased and two injured passengers in the Chevy Equinox were all females. The rig’s driver, Jose Perez of Calipatria, was not injured in the collision, according to the CHP report.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected as factors in the collision, officials said. Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Robert Rockafellow at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.

UPDATE: The second deceased crash victim has been identified as Lorena Gallardo, 42, of Torrance. She was the front seat passenger in the Chevy Equinox.

