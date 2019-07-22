New heat wave targets AV

LANCASTER – The summer’s second heat wave will develop Monday and will be accompanied by monsoonal moisture, which could generate thunderstorms, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service said the heat wave would persist through next weekend and warned that this week’s weather brings the potential of heat-related illnesses, especially for the homeless, the elderly, infants, and anyone participating in outdoor activities.

The heat wave results from high pressure over the nation’s Four Corners region, said NWS meteorologist Curt Kaplan. It has no meteorological connection to the hot weather on the East Coast.

Over the next few days, air circulating clockwise will pick up moisture from Mexico, including Baja California, Kaplan said. There’s no expectation of flash flooding, he said, but there could be an elevated danger of fire amid the dryness at lower elevations if thunderstorms develop and generate lightning, including dry lightning.

There is a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms over the mountains through Wednesday, according to an NWS statement. Marine layer clouds will continue over the coast Monday morning but will diminish Tuesday and Wednesday.

The NWS forecast partly cloudy skies in Los Angeles County Monday and highs of 101 in Palmdale and 102 in Lancaster. Tuesday will bring slightly higher temperatures — generally between 2 and 4 degrees higher — and Wednesday’s temperatures will be between 1 and 4 degrees higher than Tuesday before temperatures retreat slightly on Thursday.

NWS forecasters said that, to cope with the weather, local residents should drink plenty of warter, wear light-colored, lightweight clothing, stay out of the midday sun, exercise only early or late in the day, never leave a person or pet in a parked car, check on elderly friends and neighbors, and provide shade and water for livestock and pets.

–