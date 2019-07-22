The Antelope Valley Times

Motorcyclist killed, 2 others seriously hurt in Palmdale crash [update: victim ID’d]

PALMDALE – A motorcyclist was killed and two other motorcyclists were seriously hurt Sunday when a car hit the bikers as they were stopped at a red light in Palmdale, authorities said.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 21, at the intersection of 40th Street East and Pearblossom Highway, according to sheriff’s Lt. Mike Marion.

“The driver of [a] 2010 Chevy Cobalt failed to stop at the red light and hit three of the five motorcycles that were stopped at the light,” Marion said. “One of the motorcyclists was ejected off his bike and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.”

The deceased victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of kin.

Two other motorcyclists were seriously hurt and taken to a hospital for treatment, Marion said.

The driver of the car contacted emergency personnel, rendered aid to the motorcyclists.and cooperated with police. He was interviewed and released from the scene, Marion said. His name was not released.

Alcohol and/or drugs were not a factor in this crash, Marion said.

UPDATE: The deceased has been identified as Vasken Laurancian, 57, of Canoga Park, according to the coroner’s office and the sheriff’s department. 

  2. @Joe I’m with you Brother DMV should take action and Revoke license for those distracted idiot driver’s… @ExAv Bro an accident is Something that can Be prevented! People are just so distracted to three point that people are being killed left and right if it was someone you personally were close to you would hava a different opinion…….RIP I commute Everyday on My Bike down Below and I see all the idiots driving looking down at there Phone what a shame…

  3. This needs to end. If you are responsible for killing someone, the DMV needs to revoke your driving privileges PERMANENTLY, regardless of any excuses you may try to use. You have demonstrated an inability to operate a motor vehicle safely. This is in addition to any jail time you might receive.

    • Yeah? And what happens after you’ve packed the jails with every person that makes you mad? Then what? Accidents do happen and humans are by nature fallible.

    • A driver did exactly the same thing not long ago, but instead of plowing into a group of motorcyclists he plowed into the back of my truck. Instead of killing someone, he bent a bumper…but the LAPSE was the same; the ERROR was the same. He was exactly equal in terms of “demonstrated an inability to operate a motor vehicle safely.” Should the DMV ban him from ever driving again too?

      I get it. It sucks. Someone is dead, people are hurt, a family lost a loved one. But this mad dash to massive retribution isn’t going to change any of that.

  4. The driver of the car was released? After he plowed in to a group of stopped motorcycles? Guessing he was looking down at his phone or some other way distracted. Hopefully an arrest will be coming soon.

  5. Rest in peace Boot brother
    I hope the others recuperate well
    We need more CHP out there and on the 14 freeway is it at having Donuts at the donut shop be out on the freeway in Pearblossom Highway it’s ridiculous what happens and you people do nothing
    In the last three weeks there has been. Three flipped over car at Barrel Springs Road and Pearblossom Highway.
    Oh going east

