DUI checkpoint planned in Lancaster this Friday

LANCASTER – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Lancaster this Friday, July 26, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m., authorities announced.

Deputies will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, with deputies checking drivers for proper licensing.

Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with DUI can expect to face fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and other expenses upwards of $13,500, not to mention possible jail time.

Funding for this operation is provided to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

