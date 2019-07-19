Two killed, three injured in vehicle-big rig collision in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Two people were killed and three were injured Friday in a collision between a vehicle and a big rig that left three victims trapped in the wreckage, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 11:35 a.m. Friday, July 19, on North 90th Street and East Avenue E in Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and three others were taken to hospitals, one by a helicopter, a fire department dispatcher said.

Two of the injured had critical injuries and the third had injuries described as minor, according to the dispatcher.

Fire crews cleared the scene at 1:18 p.m.

Details surrounding the circumstances of the crash were not immediately available Friday afternoon. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

Editor’s update: We’ll update this story with details when they become available.

