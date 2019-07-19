Lancaster man killed in Angeles National Forest crash

SANTA CLARITA – A 36-year-old Lancaster man was killed Friday morning when he was ejected from a minivan that tumbled off a road in Angeles National Forest, authorities said.

The single-vehicle crash was reported around 6:25 a.m. Friday, July 19, on Angeles Forest Highway south of Pacifico Mountain Road in the Angeles Crest area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, identified as 36-year-old Emilio Alvarez of Lancaster, was driving south in a 2007 Chevrolet Uplander, when he failed negotiate a right curve and lost control of the minivan, the CHP reported.

“As a result, the vehicle left the east side of the roadway and overturned several times as it traveled down a steep embankment,” according to a CHP statement. “During the overturn sequence, Mr. Alvarez was ejected and sustained fatal injuries.”

No other passengers or injuries were reported.

Angeles Forest Highway was closed for about four hours while the crash was investigated.

