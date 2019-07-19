Help Lancaster detectives ID suspected thief

LANCASTER – If you recognize the person in these images, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

The suspect is wanted for residential burglary.

He is accused of breaking into a local home and stealing multiple items.

The suspect appears to be a black man who was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and carrying a skateboard at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of this suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Keesee at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station by calling 661-948-8466. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

