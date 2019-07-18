Countdown to Laughs4Literacy comedy show and fundraiser

PALMDALE- Child Care Resource Center will host its 4th annual Laughs4Literacy comedy show and fundraiser on Thursday, Aug. 15, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Lucky Luke Brewing Co., located at 610 West Avenue O #104 in Palmdale.

Comedians to be featured this year include Jonnae Thompson, Luz Pazos, Maunda Oyin and the hilarious comedy troupe, “Andy”.

“This year’s lineup will, once again, bring the Antelope Valley community together for a good laugh that benefits an even better cause,” organizers said in a news release.

Tickets are $35, with all proceeds going directly to CCRC’s What A Difference A BOOK Makes campaign, which highlights the importance of literacy and provides children and families in the Antelope Valley with free books and resources.

Each ticket includes the comedy show, one complimentary drink, and dinner catered by Familia Barrios Catering. Attendees will have the option of three tacos with rice and beans, a quesadilla with rice and beans, or a larger than life burrito.

Buy two tickets and you'll get one free!

“Spend your summer evening with great friends, lots of laughs, authentic Mexican cuisine and drinks… all while supporting children’s literacy in the Antelope Valley,” organizers said in a news release.

About Child Care Resource Center [CCRC]

CCRC has been serving children and families since 1976. CCRC’s mission is to cultivate child, family and community well-being. As one of the largest non-profits in the state of California with a service area of 22,500 square miles, CCRC currently provides services to 50,000 children and families every month. For more information or to get involved, email communications@ccrcca.org, or call at 818-717-1036.