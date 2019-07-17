The Antelope Valley Times

Public invited to preview Palmdale High-Speed Rail Station Area Plan

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is inviting the public to participate in an open house to hear the latest information on the Palmdale High-Speed Rail Station Area Plan on Monday, Aug. 5, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Chimbole Cultural Center, located at 38350 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

The city is continuing its efforts to implement a Station Area Plan that when complete, will establish the overall vision for the area surrounding the High-Speed Rail station and serve to create a new downtown for Palmdale. This open house will provide the public with an opportunity to preview the Draft Palmdale Transit Area Specific Plan (PTASP) and Draft Station Concepts.

The community is encouraged to come out and meet with the project team, review plan elements and provide feedback.

“Please join the city of Palmdale in developing this transformational plan. Your participation and input are essential,” said Transportation/Strategic Initiatives Manager Mike Behen.

For more information on the Palmdale High-Speed Rail Station Area Plan project, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/Projects/HSRSAP. For project specific questions, contact Mike Behen at 661-267-5337 or mbehen@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

Palmdale

7 comments

7 comments for "Public invited to preview Palmdale High-Speed Rail Station Area Plan"

  1. What funding do they plan on using to build this? They lost original funding. They seem really intent on spending every penny they have, regardless of the feasibility of completion.

    Reply

    • This probably really is the California High-Speed Rail…. That’s how STUPID they are…………

      Reply

  3. @John, because, I don’t know, you have to plan ahead? If they plan and nothing happens, no problem. If they don’t plan and something happens, problem.

    Reply

  4. Talking about the cart before the horse. Why spend any time and money when you don’t even know when the train will arrive?

    Reply

  5. Talking about putting the cart before the horse. Why spent the time and money when you don’t even know when the train will be coming?

    Reply

  6. They told speed train is a scam for this state of California Brown was putting that money in his pocket and he still put it in his pocket and so where’s our next clown governor

    Reply

