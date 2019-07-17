Neighborhood block party coming to Marie Kerr Park

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a free neighborhood block party this Saturday at Marie Kerr Park.

It’s happening from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Marie Kerr Park Community Building, located at 39700 30th Street West in Palmdale.

The festivities will include a morning of free recreational family activities and games. The AV Gem and Mineral Club also will be on hand to share information about their organization, display various gems and minerals, answer questions, and provide a special treat for the kids.

“Come out and socialize with your neighbors and park staff and talk about ways to improve recreational engagement,” said Palmdale’s Recreation Coordinator Joi Christy.

For more information, call 661-267-5675.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

