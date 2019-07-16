Palmdale Library to show Apollo 11 documentary

PALMDALE – In recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the Palmdale City Library will show the documentary feature film Apollo 11 (2019), rated G, on Saturday, July 20, at 2 p.m.

Never-before-seen footage and audio recordings take viewers straight into the heart of NASA’s most celebrated mission, as astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on a historic trip to the moon.

This event is free and open to all ages.

The Palmdale City Library is located at 700 East Palmdale Boulevard. It’s open seven days a week — Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–