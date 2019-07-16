Lackey bill to reduce impaired driving signed into law

SACRAMENTO – Assemblyman Tom Lackey’s bill to prevent driving while high (AB 127) was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom. The new law gives the state and the California Highway Patrol the opportunity to conduct realistic research on driving under the influence of cannabis in order to develop more accurate sobriety tests.

“I would like to thank everyone who partnered with me in our fight against impaired driving,” Lackey said in a news release. “Because of this bill, the California Highway Patrol can further research impaired driving and create a safer community for our residents.”

With adult-use cannabis being legalized through Proposition 64, the CHP needs an accurate way to detect when a driver is under the influence of cannabis. Prior to AB 127, California law limited how CHP could research the impacts of cannabis impairment on driving ability.

[Information via news release from the office of Assemblyman Tom Lackey.]

–