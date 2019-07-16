Code Red to perform this Thursday at ‘Music in the Parks’ at Domenic Massari Park

PALMDALE – Code Red will perform everything from rock to country at Domenic Massari Park this Thursday, July 18, as the city of Palmdale continues with the sixth of its eight “Music in the Parks” events. Admission and parking are free.

Free dance lessons will be held before the event at 5:30 p.m. Music in the Parks will run from 6 to 8 p.m. and will include live music, kid activities, family friendly games, including giant soccer, giant Jenga, chalk art and more, as well as food trucks featuring Tacos El Superior and Paleteria Y Dulceria Jessie.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on. Attendees may bring food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Music in the Parks runs through Aug. 1, alternating between Poncitlán Square, located at 9th St. East between Ave. Q-9 & Ave. Q-10, and Domenic Massari Park, located at 37716 55th St. East.

The remaining schedule includes:

The Dance Band – R&B/Classics

Thursday, July 25 – Poncitlán Square

Recreation & family-friendly games including croquet, giant checkers, chalk art, and more.

Food trucks: Izzy’s Taco House and Paleteria Y Dulceria Jessie.

RicJames Band

Thursday, August 1 – Domenic Massari Park

Family-friendly games including giant soccer, giant Jenga and chalk art.

Food trucks: Taqueria Don Pancho and Kona Ica.

For more information, call Palmdale’s recreation and culture office at 661-267-5611, Monday through Thursday, between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]