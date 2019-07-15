Two critically injured in Palmdale crash, driver of other car arrested

PALMDALE – Two cars collided in a Palmdale intersection Sunday night, sending two patients from one car to Antelope Valley Hospital and resulting in the arrest of the driver of the other car, authorities said.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at North 110th Street East and East Avenue O, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Melanie Flores.

At least one of the people in one of the cars was trapped inside and was extricated by firefighters using hydraulic tools, Flores said.

It appeared one car was northbound on 110th Street East and one car was westbound on East Avenue O when they collided, Lt. D. Ballentine of the Palmdale sheriff’s station said. The two people taken to Antelope Valley Hospital were in critical condition, he said.

The driver of the other car involved in the crash left his vehicle and fled the scene, Ballentine said. The man returned later and was arrested on suspicion of DUI, the lieutenant said.

The suspect’s name was not immediately released. No further information on the incident was available.

