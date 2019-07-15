More details released on Palmdale traffic collision, female passenger dies [updated]

PALMDALE – Authorities have released more details on a major traffic collision in Palmdale Sunday night. One of the passengers who was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital in critical condition has since died, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 9:38 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at the intersection of 110th Street East and Avenue O, according to the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station news release.

“Preliminary information gathered at the scene revealed a male Hispanic adult was driving a 2015 Jeep Cherokee northbound on 110th Street East. He failed to stop at a posted stop sign at the intersection of Avenue O and collided with a 1997 Honda Civic being driven by a male adult with a female passenger, which was traveling westbound on Avenue O,” the news release states.

“The male and female from the Honda Civic were transported by medical personnel to a local hospital. The male remains in critical condition while the female has been pronounced dead as a result of her injuries,” the news release states.

Her name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but she was Hispanic and in her 20s, according to Sarah Ardalani, Public Information Officer for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital at 10:37 p.m. Sunday, July 14, Ardalani said.

“The driver of the Jeep Cherokee was arrested at the scene and transported to Palmdale Sheriff’s Station. Results are pending whether alcohol was a factor in the collision,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The suspect’s information is not being released at this time, sheriff’s officials said. The investigation is ongoing and no further information was available Monday afternoon.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this crash to contact Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Traffic Detective Sherman at 661-272-2400. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

UPDATE: Loved ones have identified the victim on social media as Mariah Gutierrez. A gofundme account has been established to help cover the cost of her memorial services. To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/mariah-gutierrez

