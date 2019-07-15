Job recruitment in Palmdale this Friday for US Pole

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California will host a recruitment event for US Pole Company at 660 West Avenue O, in Palmdale on Friday, July 19, at 10 a.m.

US Pole will interview candidates for the following positions: welder, foundry molders, foundry grinders, and foundry pourers. All positions are long term, 40 hours a week, and entry-level workers are encouraged to apply.

Position requirements include: ability to perform physically demanding tasks; ability to lift up to 60 pounds; ability to work in very hot conditions, up to 100 degrees; ability to stand for eight hours or more, hot heavy, and at times, dirty; availability to work weekends and overtime when needed; ability to perform continuous work; and ability to pass drug test.

Candidates must bring a resume for direct interviews with company staff.

For more information, contact America’s Job Center of California at 661-265-7421.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

