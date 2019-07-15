Agents of Discovery contest underway

PALMDALE – In celebration of July being Parks Make Life Better Month, the city of Palmdale’s recreation and culture department is teaming up with Agents of Discovery and the California Park & Recreation Society to offer a fun new way to explore Marie Kerr Park.

Beginning Wednesday, July 17, and running through July 31, the City is launching a fun and educational program through the Agents of Discover app where the first 50 participants can have fun and win prizes.

To participate, simply download the free app to your phone or smart device (available at Google Play or the App Store), and visit the Marie Kerr Park Community Building, located at 39700 30th St. West, complete the missions and be ready to claim a prize of a free DryTown day pass. Prizes may be claimed Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 12 noon and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., or Saturday and Sunday, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Limit one prize per person.

“Join in on the fun while enjoying the outdoors at Marie Kerr Park,” said Palmdale’s Recreation Coordinator Rachel Serrano. “Plus you have the chance to win some cool prizes. We’ll see you at the park as we celebrate Parks Make Life Better Month.”

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

