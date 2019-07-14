Schizophrenic Lancaster man still missing

LANCASTER – Sheriff’s detectives are continuing their search for a 64-year-old man suffering from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder who went missing in Lancaster.

Robert “Bobby” McMurray was last seen July 8 in the 400 block of East Lancaster Boulevard, according to Deputy Martin Crowder of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

McMurray is black, 5-feet-5 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds, with brown eyes, gray hair and a mustache, Crowder said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call sheriff’s detectives at 323-890-5500 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

–