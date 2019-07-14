Person injured in Palmdale house fire

PALMDALE – One person was injured Sunday when a Palmdale house caught fire, authorities said.

Firefighters responded at 1:29 a.m. Sunday, July 14, to the fire in the 3400 block of San Clemente Court, a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher said.

The flames were out at 1:43 a.m., he said.

One person was taken to a hospital with injuries, the dispatcher said.

Sources at the scene said the victim was a man who lived with two dogs at the home who suffered burns, and that one dog was seen running in the street.

No further information on the fire was immediately available.

