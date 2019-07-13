Two arrested for attacking man, fighting with deputies in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Two men were in custody Saturday morning on suspicion of attacking a man in Palmdale who used a samurai sword to defend himself, then deputies who were called to the scene.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday, July 12, in the 38100 block of 11th Street East, near East Avenue R, authorities said.

Deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call and encountered several people who were uncooperative about what had happened, according to Lt. Steve DeJong of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

One person was detained at the location for interfering with authorities and deputies followed a blood trail to a nearby apartment, where two suspects fought with deputies before being taken into custody on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, DeJong said.

The victim was located in the apartment suffering from bruises to his head and face, after apparently being struck with a broomstick and flower pots. One of his attackers suffered a cut to a hand when the victim defended himself with a samurai sword, DeJong said.

The victim was treated at the scene and released.

The extent of the cut suffered by the suspect was unclear. No names were released in connection with the incident.

No deputies were hurt.

