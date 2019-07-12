Grammy winning TLC to perform at Palmdale Amphitheater this Saturday

PALMDALE – One of the biggest-selling female groups of all time, TLC will perform their Grammy winning blend of pop, hip-hop and urban soul at Palmdale Amphitheater this Saturday, July 13, as part of the city of Palmdale’s summer concert series.

Tickets are available at www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com. VIP concert floor and preferred seating is sold out. General admission tickets are available for $25.

Parking is free. Gates, concessions, beer and wine open at 6 p.m., and happy hour specials will be offered until 7 p.m. General admission is bring your own chair or blanket.

One of the greatest legacies in music history can be summed up by just three letters — TLC. Those characters merely hint at the talent of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, and the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, but they immediately evoke an unparalleled journey nonetheless. That journey encompasses immortal anthems such as “Waterfalls,” “Creep,” “No Scrubs,” and “Unpretty,” to name a few, as well as sales of 70 million records worldwide, four GRAMMY Awards, two RIAA diamond-certified albums among a total of four multiplatinum albums, ten Top 10 singles, and four Number 1 singles.

Meanwhile, the VH1 original film CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story chronicled their rise and broke records as the highest-rated television film premiere of 2013 and the highest-rated original premiere on the network between consistent touring.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

