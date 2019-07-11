Michael Adams is 2019’s “Walk on Words” poetry contest winner, poem stamped in concrete at Courson Park

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Public Art Committee has selected a poem by Palmdale resident Michael Adams as the winning entry in the city’s “Walk on Words” poetry contest. An unveiling ceremony was held on Thursday, July 11, at the newly refurbished Courson Park.

As part of city’s Public Art program, entrants were asked to submit original compositions with the theme of “Neighborhoods” that were no more than 8 lines long, including title, with a maximum of 25 characters per line, including spaces.

The winning poem by Michael Adams:

My Neighborhood

Green lawns and gardens

Skateboards and bikes

Waving to old friends

Block parties and hikes

Little League and kites

Walks on summer nights

A place to call home

Honorable mention winners were Daniel Dassler, Louis Denning, Roxanne Joseph-Glenn, Mary Gonzalez, Jury Magana, John Pastor, Giselle Reyes, and Oliver Weese.

Previous “Walk on Words” winners are:

2013 – “What Beauty Holds Us Captive Here,” by Mary Denning ; Poncitlán Square

; Poncitlán Square 2014 – “One Day” by Steven Brito ; Palmdale Playhouse

by ; Palmdale Playhouse 2015 – “Summer Fun” by Ed Robinson ; DryTown Water Park

; DryTown Water Park 2015 – “Everyone Has A Story To Tell” by Joan Enguita Willingham ; Legacy Commons for Active Seniors

; Legacy Commons for Active Seniors 2016 – “Guardians Brave Let Palmdale Play” by Louis Denning ; Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42

; Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42 2016 – “Generations of Pioneers” by Mary Denning ; Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42

; Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42 2016 – Theme: Parks Make Life Better – by Mitchell Seyfer ; Marie Kerr Park

; Marie Kerr Park 2017 – Theme: Summer – by Tyler Farrell , Domenic Massari Park

, Domenic Massari Park 2018 – Theme : Palmdale History – by Dana Schroer, Palmdale City Library

For information on Palmdale’s Public Art Committee, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

