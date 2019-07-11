Michael Adams is 2019’s “Walk on Words” poetry contest winner, poem stamped in concrete at Courson Park

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Public Art Committee has selected a poem by Palmdale resident Michael Adams as the winning entry in the city’s “Walk on Words” poetry contest. An unveiling ceremony was held on Thursday, July 11, at the newly refurbished Courson Park.
As part of city’s Public Art program, entrants were asked to submit original compositions with the theme of “Neighborhoods” that were no more than 8 lines long, including title, with a maximum of 25 characters per line, including spaces.
The winning poem by Michael Adams:
My Neighborhood
Green lawns and gardens
Skateboards and bikes
Waving to old friends
Block parties and hikes
Little League and kites
Walks on summer nights
A place to call home
Honorable mention winners were Daniel Dassler, Louis Denning, Roxanne Joseph-Glenn, Mary Gonzalez, Jury Magana, John Pastor, Giselle Reyes, and Oliver Weese.
Previous “Walk on Words” winners are:
- 2013 – “What Beauty Holds Us Captive Here,” by Mary Denning; Poncitlán Square
- 2014 – “One Day” by Steven Brito; Palmdale Playhouse
- 2015 – “Summer Fun” by Ed Robinson; DryTown Water Park
- 2015 – “Everyone Has A Story To Tell” by Joan Enguita Willingham; Legacy Commons for Active Seniors
- 2016 – “Guardians Brave Let Palmdale Play” by Louis Denning; Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42
- 2016 – “Generations of Pioneers” by Mary Denning; Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42
- 2016 – Theme: Parks Make Life Better – by Mitchell Seyfer; Marie Kerr Park
- 2017 – Theme: Summer – by Tyler Farrell, Domenic Massari Park
- 2018 – Theme : Palmdale History – by Dana Schroer, Palmdale City Library
For information on Palmdale’s Public Art Committee, call 661-267-5611.
[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]
