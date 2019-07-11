LA County sheriff’s detective pleads guilty in child sex case

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles County sheriff’s detective pleaded guilty to sex-related charges involving a 15-year-old girl he met when she reported an alleged sexual assault, authorities announced

Neil David Kimball, 46, of Agoura, is facing three years in state prison and sex offender registration in connection with his guilty plea Tuesday to one felony count each of lewd act with a child and unlawful sexual intercourse, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

Kimball’s employment status with the sheriff’s department was not immediately available. The crimes occurred in Ventura County in late 2017.

Kimball — who was working at the time as a detective with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau — met the teenager in 2017 when she reported being a victim of sexual assault, and he befriended her, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

Kimball was arrested last November by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Internal Criminal Investigations Bureau following an internal investigation, authorities said.

He has remained behind bars since then.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Kimball has investigated dozens of child molestation cases during his time with the sheriff’s Special Victims Unit.

