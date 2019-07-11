Family Movie Nights return to Palmdale Amphitheater this Friday with “Up”

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s popular Family Movie Nights will return to the Palmdale Amphitheater, 2723 Rancho Vista Blvd., this Friday, July 12, with a showing of the animated classic Up.

In Up, Carl Fredricksen, a 78-year-old balloon salesman, is about to fulfill a lifelong dream. Tying thousands of balloons to his house, he flies away to the South American wilderness. But curmudgeonly Carl’s worst nightmare comes true when he discovers a little boy named Russell is a stowaway aboard the balloon-powered house. This animated classic features the voices of Edward Asner, Christopher Plummer, Delroy Lindo, John Ratzenberger, and Jordan Nagai. Rated PG.

“Family Movie Nights are all about community fun and camaraderie,” said Palmdale’s Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith. “It’s an affordable evening out where people can enjoy some of the best loved films of all time as well as our beautiful summer evenings. Seeing so many children dressed up as their favorite movie characters makes the experience all the more memorable.”

Tickets for Family Movie Nights are $4, with kids 12 and under admitted free. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Parking is free. Tickets are sold on-site only beginning at 5 p.m. on the day of each movie. The gates open at 6 p.m. and movies will start at dusk (when it’s dark enough to show the movie). Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. Food and non-alcoholic beverages are welcome at Family Movie Nights. Snack vendors will be on-site, as well. All bags and coolers will be inspected at the gate. Alcohol and pets are not allowed.

Other movies to be shown include Zootopia on July 26; 101 Dalmatians on Aug. 9; and How to Train Your Dragon on Aug. 16.

For more information about Family Movie Nights, visit www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com or call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–