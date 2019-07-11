Deputies, suspect injured in struggle following traffic stop

PALMDALE – At least four Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies suffered minor injuries in Palmdale Wednesday night when a suspect being taken into custody tried to escape and fought with them, authorities said.

The suspect had been stopped for an unspecified traffic violation about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, near the intersection of 17th Street East and East Avenue Q-10 when he began to struggle with deputies as he was being taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s Palmdale Station.

Four deputies suffered minor injuries subduing the suspect, who suffered moderate injuries in the struggle, the sheriff’s department said.

The name of the suspect was not disclosed.

