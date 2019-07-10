Man wanted for robbing massage parlor in Newhall

NEWHALL – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a man accused of robbing a massage parlor in Newhall.

It happened around 1:4o p.m. on June 27 at a massage parlor located on the 24000 block of Railroad Avenue, according to an LASD bulletin.

“After receiving his massage, the suspect was attempting to make payment but then lifted his shirt, revealing the butt of a handgun, and robbed the victims,” the bulletin states.

The suspect is believed to be a Hispanic man in his 20s, around 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a thin build.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is urged to contact Detective Burrow at 661-255-1121, ext. 2318. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).