Help Lancaster detectives ID accused shoplifter

LANCASTER – If you recognize the woman in these images, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

The suspect is wanted for shoplifting.

She is accused of stealing from a local store, according to an LASD bulletin.

The suspect is described as black, about 35 years old, around 5 feet 7 inches tall,  and approximately 230 pounds.

She left the scene in a dark colored sedan, possibly a black Hyundai Elantra, according to the sheriff’s bulletin.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Tanner at 661-948-8466.

 

Filed Under: Crime/ Safety, Home, Lancaster

  3. Real class act! I hope her crimes catch up with her. California needs to re-evaluate penalties for stealing, we are too lenient.
    A 2-5 year jail sentence + working cleaning city/parks/public grounds as part of their sentence. Make them give back to the community what they have stole.
    Maybe instead of ankle monitor, give them a theft wrist monitor, a visual device that alerts communities that they are a known thief.
    Maybe if the punishment fits the crime + public humiliation would make people think twice. People who steal cause price inflation and our community pays for it.
    Get a job, be a productive member of society. Someone knows who she is!

