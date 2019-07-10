Help Lancaster detectives ID accused shoplifter

LANCASTER – If you recognize the woman in these images, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

The suspect is wanted for shoplifting.

She is accused of stealing from a local store, according to an LASD bulletin.

The suspect is described as black, about 35 years old, around 5 feet 7 inches tall, and approximately 230 pounds.

She left the scene in a dark colored sedan, possibly a black Hyundai Elantra, according to the sheriff’s bulletin.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Tanner at 661-948-8466.