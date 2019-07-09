L.A. County approves Lancaster mental health clinic

LANCASTER – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to approve the development of a mental health clinic to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in the Antelope Valley.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger said the High Desert Mental Health Urgent Care Center will be the first of its kind in the area.

“This new state-of-the-art facility will provide our Antelope Valley residents with access to high-quality, low-cost mental health services including diagnosis, treatment, referrals, case management and crisis intervention,” Barger said.

The 9,900-square-foot center will be built on a six-acre parcel on the High Desert Regional Health Center campus, located on Avenue I in Lancaster. It will offer outpatient care for severely and persistently mentally ill adults and seriously emotionally disturbed children.

The preliminary project cost is set at $10.5 million.

Read more about the project here.

–