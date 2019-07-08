The Antelope Valley Times

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash into mountain

PALMDALE – A motorcyclist was injured Sunday during a traffic crash on the Angeles Forest Highway in Palmdale.

The crash occurred a little after 1 p.m. Sunday, July 7, in the area of Angeles Forest Highway and Mount Emma Road when the biker crashed into a mountain, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist was rushed to an area hospital, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

His condition was not immediately known.

No further information was immediately available.

  1. I THINK PEOPLE DONT REALIZE THIS IS NOT A RACE TRACK. MY ROOMMATE WENT OVER A CLIFF IN THE ANF ABOUT 2 YEARS AGO, HE THOUGHT IT WAS A RACE TRACK. HE GOT AIRLIFTED OUT AND WAS LUCKY TO BE ALIVE. NOT THE CASE FOR HIS CAR. SOW WHAT YOU REAP PEOPLE.

