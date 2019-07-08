Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash into mountain

PALMDALE – A motorcyclist was injured Sunday during a traffic crash on the Angeles Forest Highway in Palmdale.

The crash occurred a little after 1 p.m. Sunday, July 7, in the area of Angeles Forest Highway and Mount Emma Road when the biker crashed into a mountain, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist was rushed to an area hospital, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

His condition was not immediately known.

No further information was immediately available.

