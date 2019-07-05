Palmdale residents encouraged to attend park design planning meetings

PALMDALE — The city of Palmdale is hosting two more community meetings to gather feedback from residents about what features they would like to see at their neighborhood parks.

Meetings will be held:

Wednesday, July 10, at Fire Station 136, located at 3650 Bolz Ranch Road.

Thursday, July 11, at Yellen Learning Center, located 37015 Goldenview Way.

Both meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m. During the meetings, residents with be given a presentation of a site plan for review and comment.

“Join us in the second half of our two-part community park design series,” stated Palmdale’s Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith. “Public input is needed to help build the vision for these parks.”

To help finance these projects, the city is applying for State of California and Los Angeles County grant funding.

Residents may obtain the survey results from the first meeting and register to receive updates at www.cityofpalmdale.org/Residents/Recreation-and-Culture/Park-Design.

To learn more, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

