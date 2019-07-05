Lancaster man sentenced for wife’s stabbing death

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man who fatally stabbed his wife at their home after an argument was sentenced Friday to 26 years to life in prison.

Rafael Barragan, now 49, was convicted last month of first-degree murder for the July 1, 2017, killing of his wife, Katrina Barragan, along with dissuading a witness from reporting a crime with force, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Jurors also found true an allegation that he used a knife as a deadly weapon.

On July 1, 2017, 37-year-old Katrina Barragan was stabbed to death multiple times by Rafael Barragan at their Lancaster home following an argument that began after leaving a birthday party earlier in the evening, prosecutors said. Before her death, Katrina Barragan called police but the call was interrupted by Rafael Barragan, prosecutors added.

He was arrested early the next day by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and has remained behind bars since then.

