Santa Clarita youth basketball coach gets 9 years for lewd acts with boys

LOS ANGELES – A former Santa Clarita Valley-area youth basketball coach was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in prison for committing lewd acts on boys who either played on teams he coached or were trained by him.

Jeremy Andre Haggerty, 34, will also be required to register as a sex offender for life.

He pleaded no contest May 29 to six felony counts of lewd act on a child aged 14 or 15 when the defendant was at least 10 years older, along with three felony counts of sexual battery by fraud, according to Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson.

Haggerty worked as a basketball coach at several schools, including two in the Santa Clarita Valley, as well as a personal basketball trainer. Over the course of nearly a decade, Haggerty sexually assaulted several teenage boys.

Haggerty was initially charged last year with crimes involving eight boys ranging in age from 14 to 17 between December 2008 and June 2017. He was subsequently charged with crimes involving a ninth teenage boy.

Haggerty was arrested Sept. 13, 2018, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and has remained behind bars.

–