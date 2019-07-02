Vaccines: studies and research that prove their efficiency

Lately, we have been debating whether vaccines are really effective and safe for the world population, or not. Scientists especially emphasize the importance of vaccines that are administered to newborns or young children, who are more prone to suffer diseases due to their vulnerable condition.

Just as many diseases have been ironed out thanks to the correct application of vaccines – this means in a timely manner – new challenges for science are appearing in order to protect life and guarantee the health of the world population.

This week, in London, the results of a survey carried out worldwide on attitudes towards science and health were unveiled. The study was conducted by the Wellcome Global Monitor, which surveyed around 140,000 people over 15 years of age in more than 140 countries.

This survey was conducted through the Gallup World Poll, a firm dedicated to analysis and advice that helps organizations and leaders solve the problems that most afflict them.

The World in Numbers

According to this survey, 84% of the world population believes that vaccines are effective, and almost 80% believe they are safe. This means that 3/4 of the world population has some confidence in vaccines, in one way or another.

At the same time, we can say that there is a difference of perception with this issue, since it was determined that in the regions of the world where the rents are higher, there is less certainty or confidence in this type of treatments.

Thus, 73% of the population of northern Europe and 72% of Americans are convinced of the safety of vaccines. This figure drops to 59% in Western Europe, and only 40% of Eastern Europe considers them safe.

However, and making a parenthesis, in some places of the world with lower rent systems, people trust in the benefits of these treatments, shooting the percentages in 95% in the South of Asia and 92% in East Africa.

This study is intimately linked to the trust placed in medical professionals and scientists. In this case, a striking fact was achieved in the cases of Rwanda and Bangladesh, with the highest levels of trust, safety, importance and effectiveness in the use of vaccines reaching 97% acceptance of their health system.

On the contrary, a fifth of the European population does not agree or is not convinced of the credibility of these treatments. Lower confidence levels are still seen in Western Europe, with 22% and 17% in Eastern Europe that they do not believe vaccines are safe or effective, respectively.

It does not matter if you are a teacher, an executive, politician or football player; we are all exposed to contracting a disease. In fact, a recent article showed why it would be important for athletes in the topflight teams of NFL Super Bowl odds, to be vaccinated due to the numerous contagious diseases that can be caught in locker rooms. With the help of vaccines, we will be able to face new challenges in terms of health.

How do vaccines work?

They “teach” the body how to defend itself when microorganisms such as viruses or bacteria invade it.

Vaccines expose the body to a very small and safe number of viruses or bacteria that have been weakened or destroyed.

Then, the immune system learns to recognize and attack the infection if it is exposed to it later.

As a result, a person will have a milder infection or will not be effervescent, dealing with infections naturally.

Types of vaccines:

Currently, we have 4 types of vaccines that teach the immune system to deal with the different diseases and germs that affect us:

Biosynthetic vaccines Dead vaccines (inactivated) Live virus vaccines Toxoid vaccines

Protect yourself and your family

Vaccines are so important nowadays that we should not neglect them, much less with newborns since they are exposed to any germ or disease for which their organisms are not prepared to resist.

Do not forget that thanks to the advancement of science and medicine, humanity has been saved from perishing completely on several occasions throughout history. Pests, viruses, and others have wreaked havoc on entire communities.

However, we are not exempt from contracting any new disease or being attacked by increasingly powerful bacteria.

Charlie Weller – vaccine manager at Wellcome – concluded that “We need to make sure that people trust in the safety and effectiveness of vaccines”.

Do not neglect your health or that of your family. Think about it!

Author: Alan Rada

–