Trump criticizes liberal, sanctuary cities’ approach to solving homelessness

LOS ANGELES – President Donald Trump took aim at “liberal” Los Angeles and California political leaders as he weighed in on the homelessness issue, hinting that he may “intercede” to “get that whole thing cleaned up.”

“It’s very sad. Very sad. It’s a phenomenon that started two years ago. It’s disgraceful,” Trump said in an interview on Fox News that aired Monday night. “… I’m looking at it very seriously. We’re doing some other things, as you probably know … but we’re looking at it very seriously.”

Trump said many U.S. cities are doing well, but others run by his political opponents who have adopted sanctuary policies are not.

“They’re usually sanctuary cities run by very liberal people and the states (that) are run by very liberal people, but the thing that nobody can figure out is, do these governors or mayors, do they really think this is a positive? Do they really think this is OK? Because it’s not,” Trump said. “It’s destroying their city and it’s destroying the whole way of life. And it’s not our country. It’s not what our country’s all about.”

Trump hinted that he may somehow intervene in the crisis, although he did not give any specifics.

“We’re looking at it very seriously,” Trump said. “We may intercede. We may do something to get that whole thing cleaned up. It’s inappropriate. We have to take the people and do something. We have to do something. And you know, we’re not really equipped as a government to be doing that kind of work. That’s not really the kind of work that the government probably should be doing. We’ve never had this in our lives before in our country, and it’s not only those few cities, it’s a couple of others.”

Trump claimed during the Fox interview that homelessness was becoming a problem in Washington, D.C., when he took office, but he “ended it very quickly.”

“When you have leaders of the world coming in to see the president of the United States and they’re riding down a highway, they can’t be looking at that,” Trump said. “I really believe that it hurts our country, they can’t be looking at scenes like you see in Los Angeles and San Francisco.”

