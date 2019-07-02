Probation department employee wins $330,000 against Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles County Probation Department employee who alleged she was sexually harassed by a supervisor in 2014 was awarded $330,000 by a jury.

The Los Angeles Superior Court panel deliberated for about 1 1/2 days before finding in favor of Wanda Jimenez in the lawsuit she filed against Los Angeles County in July 2015.

Jimenez was hired as a detention services officer at the Probation Department’s Central Juvenile Hall in 2007. She alleged that the supervisor, Marcus Harris, touched her inappropriately and made sexually explicit comments that included, “I love girls that have long hair like yours” and “I only date Latina girls.”

Harris routinely complimented Jimenez on her body and told her that she had “bedroom eyes,” according to her lawsuit.

Lawyers for Los Angeles County denied her allegations.

